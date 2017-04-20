John S. Middleton: ‘We’re Gonna Get That Trophy Back Or I’m Gonna Die Trying’

April 20, 2017 9:20 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was music to the ears of Phillies fans.

Phillies managing partner John S. Middleton joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show in-studio for an hour long interview, discussing the direction and philosophy of his organization.

Related: Pete Mackanin: ‘I Can Give Freddy Galvis A Pass’

Middleton says he has one goal: to win.

“We’re gonna get the trophy back or I’m gonna die trying,” Middleton said on Thursday. “If you’re not aiming to win than you really don’t belong owning a sports team in my opinion.”

When asked about the Phillies’ rebuild, Middleton explained the process takes about four to seven years. Middleton says the Phillies are currently in year three and “I’d think we’re on the shorter end of that spectrum — four to five years.”

Related: Odubel Herrera Is Baseball’s Slowest Hitter

As far as a financial budget goes for signing big time free agents in the future, Middleton says for general manager Matt Klenak and president Andy MacPhail to “tell us how much that’s gonna cost.”

You can listen to the full interview below.

 

Listen: John S. Middleton on the 94WIP Morning Show

Part 1

 

Part 2

 

Part 3

 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Videos
NFL Draft Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia