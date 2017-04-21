Eagles Listed As 2.5 Underdogs In Week 1

April 21, 2017 1:09 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re still six days away from the NFL Draft and about five months away from the start of the regular, but don’t tell Vegas.

Some sites have already released Week 1 lines!

The Eagles open their season at the Washington Redskins on Sunday, September 10th and Betonline.com lists the Birds as 2.5 point underdogs. Typically, in an even contest, the road team is a three-point underdog. The Eagles are perceived to be, at least by Betonline.com, slightly better than the Redskins.

Washington finished 8-7-1 last season, one spot ahead of the 7-9 Eagles in a strong NFC East division. The Eagles were 2-4 in divisional games last season, losing both games against the Redskins.

