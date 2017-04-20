North Korea Warns Of ‘Super-Mighty Preemptive Strike’ That Would Wipe Out US

WASHINGTON (CBS) — The rhetoric between the United States and North Korea continues to intensify as Pyonyang issues a warning to America.

The warning comes as the Trump administration also conducts a review of the Iran nuclear deal.

The U.S. and South Korea are holding joint military exercises on the Korean peninsula.

“The purpose of this exercise, specifically, is to strengthen the cooperation between the U.S. and the Koreans in order to provide a combat-like scenario as real as possible,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Christopher Villanueva.

Thousands Turn Out For Anti-Trump Tax March In Philadelphia

The threat of a real war got slightly closer to reality Thursday when North Korea warned of a “super-mighty preemptive strike” that would wipe out the U.S.

The Pentagon says it will conduct two tests next month of a missile defense system it is setting up in South Korea.

The USS Carl Vinson is heading toward the Korean peninsula and is expected to be on station next week.

The Trump White House says previous administrations have tried to buy off rogue regimes with nuclear ambitions. They say President Donald Trump won’t make those same mistakes with North Korea or Iran.

“An unchecked Iran has the potential to travel the same path as North Korea and take the world along with it,” said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

North Korean Missile Test Fails, US And South Korea Say

The U.S. is conducting a 90-day review of the Iran nuclear deal despite acknowledging that Tehran is complying with the deal.

Tillerson says more sanctions could be coming because Iran is a state sponsor of terrorism.

“The evidence is clear: Iran’s provocative actions threaten the United States, the region and the world,” said Tillerson.

Iran’s foreign minister said Thursday morning the accusations are “worn out” and said America must live up to its obligations.