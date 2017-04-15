Thousands Turn Out For Anti-Trump Tax March In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Turns out, people still care about President Trump’s tax returns.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters descended on Thomas Paine Plaza in Philadelphia to demand that Trump make his most recent tax returns public. It’s something every president and presidential nominee has done for the past 40 years.

“This is about anti-Trump and his inability to divulge what his taxes are.”

The march was among more than 180 planned across the nation. Trump has said that Americans “don’t care at all” about his tax returns, but polls show 74% of Americans say he should release them.

“There’s no good reason to not show them, unless you’re trying to hide something.”

“See where his foreign investments are and how they’re aligned with the Russians.”

“I think he’s a con man and that he doesn’t have as much money as he claims.”

So what do some think Trump is hiding from the public?

“His true ties to whether it’s foreign governments or corporations.”

Many lawmakers, including some Republicans, have also called on him to make them public. And a petition demanding that Trump release his returns has garnered more than 1 million signatures.

Still, the White House has not indicated Trump has any intentions of releasing his returns. So Trump critics are prepared to make some noise.

“He is profiting tremendously from his position and his family is profiting from it.”

“I just want to know that our President is paying his fair share of taxes, like everyone else has to.”

