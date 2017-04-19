News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 19

Chris discussed yesterday’s special election in Georgia, Elizabeth Warren’s and Alec Baldwin’s appearance on late night television and the final moments of the Facebook killer. He spoke with the Politichicks about the rise of women in conservative politics and Dr Scott Stephenson from the Museum of the America Revolution, which opens today.
6:00 There will be a special runoff election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional district.
6:19 Massachussetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was Jimmy Fallon’s guest on the Tonight Show.
6:27 Alec Baldwin discussed portraying Donald Trump with Stephen Colbert.
6:35 What’s Trending: Kim Kardashian, adidas, Mike Huckabee vs Comcast
6:49 Sheppard Smith explains the final moments of the Facebook killer.
7:00 Chris chats with the PolitiChicks about the rise of women in conservative politics.
7:25 Marketwatch: More people are declining wedding invitations.
7:38 Former NFL player and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison overnight.
7:41 Dozens of statues were beheaded at a Catholic cemetary.
7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you would like to adopt a pet.
8:00 Chris speaks with Dr Scott Stephenson from the Museum of the America Revolution, which opens today.
8:35 What’s Trending: Richard Simmons, Starbucks, Harry Styles