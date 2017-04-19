News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 19

April 19, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Adidas, Alec Baldwin, Chris Stigall, comcast, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren, Facebook Killer, harry styles, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Ossof, Kim Kardashian, Marketwatch, Mike Huckabee, Museum of the American Revolution, Piazza Pet of the Week, PolitiChicks, richard simmons, Scott Stephenson, Sheppard Smith, Starbucks, Stephen Colbert, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, The Tonight Show, Wedding Invitations, What's Trending

Chris discussed yesterday’s special election in Georgia, Elizabeth Warren’s and Alec Baldwin’s appearance on late night television and the final moments of the Facebook killer. He spoke with the Politichicks about the rise of women in conservative politics and  Dr Scott Stephenson from the Museum of the America Revolution, which opens today.

6:00 There will be a special runoff election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional district.

6:19 Massachussetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was Jimmy Fallon’s guest on the Tonight Show.

6:27 Alec Baldwin discussed portraying Donald Trump with Stephen Colbert.

6:35 What’s Trending: Kim Kardashian, adidas, Mike Huckabee vs Comcast

6:49 Sheppard Smith explains the final moments of the Facebook killer.

7:00 Chris chats with the PolitiChicks about the rise of women in conservative politics.

7:25 Marketwatch: More people are declining wedding invitations.

7:38 Former NFL player and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison overnight.

7:41 Dozens of statues were beheaded at a Catholic cemetary.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you would like to adopt a pet.

8:00 Chris speaks with Dr Scott Stephenson from the Museum of the America Revolution, which opens today.

8:35 What’s Trending: Richard Simmons, Starbucks, Harry Styles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia