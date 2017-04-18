Phillies Look To Eflin In Series Opener Against Mets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will open a three-game series against the Mets tonight up in New York.

These two teams met last week in Philadelphia and it did not go well for the Phillies who got swept in a three-game series. This was just the latest in a series of recent struggles for the Phillies against New York. Since the beginning of the 2014 season, the Phillies are just 18-42 against the Mets.

Right-hander Zach Eflin will get the start on the mound tonight for the Phillies. It will be his first big-league appearance of 2017. He made 11 starts for the Phillies last year, going 3-5 with a 5.54 ERA before being sidelined because of knee issues. He eventually had surgery on both knees. Eflin has made two minor-league starts this season, pitching five shutout innings in each (one at Clearwater and one at Lehigh Valley).

The Mets will counter on the mound with right-hander Zack Wheeler. He is 1-1 in two starts this season with a 7.45 ERA. His win came against the Phillies in that series last week at CBP. He allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings, earning a 5-4 victory.

With a 4-8 record, the Phillies are currently last in National League East. The Mets are tied for second with a record of 7-6.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Comcast Sportsnet’s Marshall Harris about the Phillies and tonight’s match-up.