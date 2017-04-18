BREAKING: Manhunt For Suspected 'Facebook Killer' Over 

Clay Buchholz Out 4-6 Months

April 18, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies pitcher Clay Buchholz had successful surgery today with Dr. James Andrews to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm, the team announced on Tuesday.

Buchholz will miss four to six months.

The Phillies have recalled right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin from Lehigh Valley (AAA). Eflin will start tonight against the Mets.

Buchholz, 32, was acquired by the Phillies in a trade last December.

