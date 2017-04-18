Clay Buchholz Out 4-6 Months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies pitcher Clay Buchholz had successful surgery today with Dr. James Andrews to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm, the team announced on Tuesday.
Buchholz will miss four to six months.
The Phillies have recalled right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin from Lehigh Valley (AAA). Eflin will start tonight against the Mets.
Buchholz, 32, was acquired by the Phillies in a trade last December.
