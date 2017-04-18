Buccaneers Announce Press Conference Amid ‘Hard Knocks’ Speculation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like DeSean Jackson and his new team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on this summer’s season of HBO’s reality show Hard Knocks.
On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Bucs are being considered for the show and on Tuesday afternoon, the Bucs announced a press conference for a “major announcement” set for Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Many reporters believe the announcement will in fact be that the team will be featured on Hard Knocks.
The criteria needed to qualify for the show is:
1. Hasn’t appeared on Hard Knocks in the last 10 years
2. Missed the playoffs in both of the last two seasons
3. Does not have a new head coach
The eight teams that qualify are: Eagles, Saints, Ravens, Browns, Titans, Colts, Bears, and the Buccaneers.
The show began in 2001. Here are the teams that have been featured previously:
Baltimore Ravens (2001)
Dallas Cowboys (2002)
Jacksonville Jaguars (2004)
Kansas City Chiefs (2007)
Dallas Cowboys (2008)
Cincinnati Bengals (2009)
New York Jets (2010)
Miami Dolphins (2012)
Cincinnati Bengals (2013)
Atlanta Falcons (2014)
Houston Texans (2015)
Los Angeles Rams (2016)