Eagles One Of Eight Teams That Could Be On ‘Hard Knocks’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have a 12.5-percent chance to be forced on HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer.

Related: Watch: 360 Virtual Reality Video Of Eagles Defensive Line

The other potential seven teams, according to Pro Football Focus, are the Ravens, Browns, Titans, Colts, Bears, Buccaneers and Saints.

Why? Well here is the three-pronged criteria needed to qualify for the show:

1. Hasn’t appeared on Hard Knocks in the last 10 years 2. Missed the playoffs in both of the last two seasons 3. Does not have a new head coach

Of course, teams do not volunteer to participate in the intrusive reality TV show, but the NFL can force teams with all three of the above qualifications.

The Los Angeles Rams were the team chosen for Hard Knocks last summer.