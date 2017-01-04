NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Eagles One Of Eight Teams That Could Be On 'Hard Knocks'

January 4, 2017 11:13 AM By Andrew Porter
Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have a 12.5-percent chance to be forced on HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer.

The other potential seven teams, according to Pro Football Focusare the Ravens, Browns, Titans, Colts, Bears, Buccaneers and Saints.

Why? Well here is the three-pronged criteria needed to qualify for the show:

1. Hasn’t appeared on Hard Knocks in the last 10 years

2. Missed the playoffs in both of the last two seasons

3. Does not have a new head coach

 

Of course, teams do not volunteer to participate in the intrusive reality TV show, but the NFL can force teams with all three of the above qualifications.

The Los Angeles Rams were the team chosen for Hard Knocks last summer.

 

