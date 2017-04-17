Man Accused of Shooting 13-Year-old Arrested In Florida

April 17, 2017 11:35 PM
Filed Under: Berks County, Florida, shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS)—Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of shooting a 13-year-old in Berks County last week.

Authorities in Brevard County, Florida confirm, 19-year old Matthew Hale was apprehended late Sunday.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Hale was arrested on various drug charges.

Last Friday, police responded to a shooting at a home located on Stauffer Road in Berks County.

13-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Berks County Shooting

 

Police say the 13-year-old boy and two friends were in his bedroom when the suspect, 19-year-old Matthew Hale, pulled up into the driveway.

At some point during the incident, police say Hale opened fire injuring the boy. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Hale is being held on $3,000 bond in Florida.

He is facing attempted murder charges back in Pennsylvania.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia