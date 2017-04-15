13-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Berks County Shooting

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –– Police are looking for the suspect accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Berks County Friday evening.
It happened near Stauffer Road in Bechtelsville, around 7 p.m.
Police say the teen and two friends were in his bedroom when the suspect, 19-year-old Matthew Hale, pulled up into the driveway. The suspect then punched the screen on an open window and began yelling obscenities.
The two friends ran from the victim’s room and the boy stayed in his room.
That’s when police say the suspect fired shots. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Hale was seen fleeing in a black hatchback. Police say the car was driven by a female.
Hale is wanted for attempted murder.
If anyone knows any information pertaining to this investigation or the location of Hale, they are asked to contact the state police in Reading at 610-378-4011 or Berks Crime Alert at 877-373-9913.