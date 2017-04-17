Eagles Begin Offseason Workouts Today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are back to work.
The Eagles, along with 22 other NFL teams, officially report for Phase One of voluntary offseason workouts on Monday.
New Eagles receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith tweeted:
Phase One of the voluntary workout period lasts two weeks and is limited to strength, conditioning and rehab. You can read about the specifics of each phase here.
Eagles rookie mini-camp is officially from May 12th to May 14th, while OTAs (organized team activities) begin on May 23rd. Mandatory veteran mini-camp begins on June 13th.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27th in Philadelphia.