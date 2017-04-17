Eagles Begin Offseason Workouts Today

April 17, 2017 8:59 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are back to work.

The Eagles, along with 22 other NFL teams, officially report for Phase One of voluntary offseason workouts on Monday.

Related: 5 Players Who Make Sense For Eagles In Round One

New Eagles receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith tweeted:

Phase One of the voluntary workout period lasts two weeks and is limited to strength, conditioning and rehab. You can read about the specifics of each phase here.

Eagles rookie mini-camp is officially from May 12th to May 14th, while OTAs (organized team activities) begin on May 23rd. Mandatory veteran mini-camp begins on June 13th.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27th in Philadelphia.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia