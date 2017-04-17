Citizens Bank Park To Host College Baseball Championship Double-Header

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A college baseball championship double-header is coming to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.
At 1:30pm, University of the Sciences of Philadelphia will take on West Chester University in the 17th Annual Bill Giles Invitational Division II college baseball championship game.
At 5:30pm, the University of Pennsylvania will face LaSalle University in the 26th Annual Liberty Bell Classic Division I championship game.
Both games, presented by ENGIE, are open to the public for $5. Tickets can be purchased at the West Ticket Windows at Citizens Bank Park. Gates open at 12:45pm and parking is free in Lot S (off Pattison Avenue).
“The Bill Giles and Liberty Bell Classic tournaments were created to give baseball players from local Division I and II colleges the chance to compete on a major league field,” said Jon Joaquin, Phillies Director of Youth Baseball Development. “We wish West Chester University, University of the Sciences of Philadelphia, LaSalle University, and University of Pennsylvania the best of luck as they battle for the championship titles.”