Carson Wentz: ‘I Just Love This Place’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a full-fledged love affair.

Less than one year after the Eagles selected Carson Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick, the former North Dakota State quarterback says he truly loves the city of Philadelphia.

Related: Eagles Begin Offseason Workouts Today

“It’s a great city,” Wentz said when he addressed the media on Monday, the first day of Phase One of the team’s offseason workout program.

“Every time I get a chance to go out and just kind of experience something new, see some of the things. Go to some of the sporting events, support the teams here. I truly enjoy being here. I just feel like it fits me, fits my personality. I just love this place.”

Wentz also said that 7-9 is “never good enough” and this year’s goal is to win the NFC East and make the playoffs. Wentz wants to improve his consistency in 2017.