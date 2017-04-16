Man Arrested For Vandalizing 2 SEPTA Police Vehicles

April 16, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Septa, Septa Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have arrested a man accused of vandalizing two SEPTA police vehicles in North Philadelphia.

SEPTA officials say 20-year-old Dorian Murray spray-painted the side of two patrol vehicles early Saturday morning while they were parked at District 7 headquarters at Broad and Glenwood Streets.

Following the discovery of the graffiti, Chief Thomas Nestel tweeted the photos saying, “I’m told graffiti is a cry for attention. The cry worked. Somebody will now be getting my undivided attention.”

That somebody turned out to be Murray, who is now facing several charges, including Institutional Vandalism and Criminal Mischief.

 

