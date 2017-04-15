2 SEPTA Police Vehicles Vandalized Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– SEPTA Police are investigating after two of their vehicles were vandalized overnight in North Philadelphia.
SEPTA says the cars were parked at District 7 headquarters at Broad and Glenwood Streets when it happened.
SEPTA’s police chief says he’s not backing down until the perpetrator is found.
Chief Thomas Nestel tweeted the photos saying, “I’m told graffiti is a cry for attention. The cry worked. Somebody will now be getting my undivided attention.”
I’m told that graffiti is a cry for attention. The cry worked. Somebody will now be getting my undivided attention. pic.twitter.com/oimBRl5RXp
— Thomas J. Nestel III (@TNestel3) April 15, 2017