2 SEPTA Police Vehicles Vandalized Overnight

April 15, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– SEPTA Police are investigating after two of their vehicles were vandalized overnight in North Philadelphia.

SEPTA says the cars were parked at District 7 headquarters at Broad and Glenwood Streets when it happened.

SEPTA’s police chief says he’s not backing down until the perpetrator is found.

Chief Thomas Nestel tweeted the photos saying, “I’m told graffiti is a cry for attention. The cry worked. Somebody will now be getting my undivided attention.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia