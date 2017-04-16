Arrest Made In Upper Darby Hit-Run That Injured Young Girl, Great-Aunt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run in Upper Darby that injured a young girl and her great-aunt.
Authorities say 30-year-old Caliph Douglass was being sought in Philadelphia during a dirt bike and ATV roundup Saturday afternoon. He took off on a dirt bike and was being chased by officers when he made his way into Upper Darby.
Police say that’s where he struck a 6-year-old girl and her 44-year-old great-aunt near 69th and Market Streets.
After being tossed from the bike, police say Douglass carjacked a vehicle, then abandoned it a few blocks away and fled on foot.
Officers tracked him down in a wooded area not too far from where the stolen car was dumped.
“I mean this guy is a bum. This guy has a 14-page record and most of that record is either assaults, aggravated assaults or drugs,” said Upper Darby Police Chief Michael Chitwood. “This guy was a real crumb. Fortunately, we were able to get him.”
As for the victims, the child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in serious condition. The woman was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.
Douglass suffered an injury to his spine and a collapsed lung. He was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he was expected to be arraigned on a long list of charges, including Robbery of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Assault By Vehicle and Fleeing Police.
