Grandmother, 6-Year-Old, Injured In Upper Darby Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man involved in a hit-and-run in Upper Darby that left a woman and her 6-year-old granddaughter injured. The suspect then carjacked another vehicle before making his getaway.

This happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near the 69th Street Transportation Center.

Police say a man on a dirt bike, who was being pursued by officers from outside Upper Darby, came flying down a hill and struck a woman and her granddaughter as they were in a crosswalk.

From there, the suspect was thrown from his dirt bike, but immediately got up and carjacked a vehicle at knife-point.

“The operator of this motor vehicle gets off it, pulls a knife out and carjacks a vehicle and then takes off,” said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood.

He then made a short getaway in that vehicle, abandoning it a few blocks away and fleeing on foot.

Authorities were searching in a wooded area around 64th Street for the suspect. Police said the knife-wielding suspect ditched the vehicle on the 6400 block of Market Street and may have ran off through Cobb Creek Park.

As for the woman and granddaughter, the child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in serious condition. The woman was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses say the condition of the little girl, in particular, was horrifying.

“She was the one who got hit cause the tire marks were like all on her side,” said witness Chanay Truitt. “He hit both of them and went flying in the air.”

Police are not sure what the suspect looks like, or what he was being chased for out of Philadelphia, however, they do say there are a lot of surveillance cameras in the area and they are hoping those cameras caught something that can help lead them to the suspect.

“It’s horrible for your kids, the dirt bikes in the street, this is what happens and so it’s a sad situation,” said witness Stacy Rivera.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Upper Darby Police Department.