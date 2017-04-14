Watch: 76ers’ Brown, Colangelo Hold Exit Interviews

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown and general manager Bryan Colangelo both held their end of the season press conferences on Friday.
Brown got things started and was quickly peppered by process detractor Howard Eskin, who asked about the team’s expectations.
Brown also talked about Ben Simmons a bit, explaining that three-point shooting is not yet his top priority.
Colangelo followed suit saying things like:
- You can never have enough shooters, in regards to needs
- Excited for Brett Brown to turn things around
- Robert Covington is a valued piece of the franchise
- Ben Simmons playing point-guard, similar to Magic Johnson
- On-court medical staff is “world class”
- Whether the Sixers have one or two lottery selections will largely affect offseason strategy