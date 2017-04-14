3 Things About 76ers’ Lottery Odds

April 14, 2017 10:10 AM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers helped themselves immensely by losing at the buzzer in the season’s finale against the Knicks. Couple that with an Orlando Magic win and Philly found themselves with the NBA’s fourth-worst record.

Could this be the one? Is it time for the Sixers to get lucky?

Here is what you should know heading into the May 16th NBA Draft Lottery.

53.1% chance at acquiring Lakers’ pick

 

The Lakers finished the season miraculously winning five of their final six games, which hurt them and helped the Sixers. Thanks to their late surge, Los Angeles moved into the third-worst record slot, giving the Sixers a better-than-coin-flip chance at acquiring the Lakers’ top-three protected pick.

The Lakers’ will most likely end up with the 5th pick:

  • 4th pick (22.6%)
  • 5th pick (26.5%)
  • 6th pick (4%)

39.5% at acquiring two top-five picks

 

The Sixers have nearly a 40% chance at two top-five picks in an excellent draft class, which would be huge for the process. If the Sixers could land, say, Jayson Tatum and Jonathan Isaac…wow.

14.7% chance at acquiring No. 1 overall

 

Thanks to the pick swap with the Kings, the Sixers have an additional 28 lottery ball combinations for number one overall, about three more percentage points than the team with the fourth-worst record would usually have. The Lakers, one slot worse than the Sixers, have a 15.6% chance at the first overall pick (less than one percentage point more).

The gold prize in this year’s draft is Markelle Fultz. While there have been murmurs of Josh Jackson moving up to No. 1, Fultz is the likely first overall pick and would be a perfect fit for the Sixers.

At 6-4, 200 pounds-ish, Fultz is a combo guard with elite athleticism. A pairing of Fultz and Simmons dominating the ball would be nightmares for opposing defenses for years to come.

