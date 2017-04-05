Top NBA Draft Prospect Markelle Fultz ‘Trusts The Process’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The likely number one overall pick in this summer’s NBA draft sat courtside at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night to watch the 76ers host the Nets.

The Sixers, who currently have the fifth worst record in the NBA, may have a chance to get Fultz who told CSNPhilly.com he “could see it happening.”

“I think it would be a great atmosphere, so it would be cool,” Fultz said.

Fultz, 18, also said that he believes there is “no doubt” he’ll be the No. 1 overall pick and that he “always trust the process.”

Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game as a freshman at Washington, although his team did not make the tournament.