New Castle County Police Hold Community Meeting In Response To Recent Child Abduction

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) –– Police in New Castle county are arming residents with information to protect their families following the kidnapping and assault of a 4-year-old girl last week.

“It broke my heart I have a 4-year-old who’s now 5 and a 2-year-old,” said resident Loni Tabb.

Tabb says there’s nothing more important than her children’s safety which is why she attended Wednesday night’s meeting which addressed the recent kidnapping and sex assault of a 4-year-old girl in New Castle county.

“I’ve always been observant of my kids but I’ve been having more conversations now about stranger danger and about different things that people who are not good strangers, what they might attempt to do or say,” said Tabb.

New Castle county police hosted the informative meeting at John Dickinson High School hoping to promote stranger danger tips for kids and safety among the community.

“Whatever it takes we’re gonna solve this case,” said New castle County Police Chief Vaughn Bond, during the meeting.

Last Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Village of Plum Run, a suspect kidnapped a 4-year-old girl who was outside of her home playing with friends. After nearly two hours, a witness spotted the child walking near Banning Park. She had been sexually assaulted.

Police have led an all-out manhunt to find her abductor.

“The police have been amazing. They have done everything, they’ve done everything they can,” said resident Lisa Ramone. “Unfortunately, there is a lot of sick people out there today. Somehow we have to stop this.”

“This incident has struck a chord with everyone in our police department. Everyone is concerned, everyone is putting forth their best effort,” said Bond.

For now, community members are filled with questions about how to keep their kids safe and how to find the man who shattered the safety of an entire community.