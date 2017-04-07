Cops: Girl, 4, Abducted In Del. Was Sexually Assaulted; Police Search For ‘Heartless Monster’

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police say a four-year-old girl who was abducted in Delaware yesterday was sexually assaulted.
Authorities say the girl was taken from the 4800 block of Sugar Plum Court around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Witnesses reported a man took the girl when she was playing outside.
Around 8:45 p.m. a passerby located the child in the area of Banning Park.
Police say the search for the suspect is “is by far the highest priority,” and called the suspect “a heartless monster.”
“I can assure the public this is by far the highest priority for New Castle county police”- Col. Bond. Called attacker a “heartless monster” pic.twitter.com/KVMSbVuHnE
The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair, driving a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.