Dalvin Cook: Eagles Have ‘Been Showing Heavy Interest In Me’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dalvin Cook is one name that keeps popping up in regards to who the Eagles will take with the 14th overall pick.

Cook, who turns 22 in August, is arguably the top running back prospect in this year’s NFL draft.

“Everything is going smooth,” Cook told the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show on Wednesday when asked about the Eagles. “They’ve been showing heavy interest in me and I loved the city when I went there. So everything is good.”

“I met with everybody,” Cook continued about the Eagles. “It’s a great organization, great people. I think the program is on the rise. They just need a couple more guys to fill in and help the program. I like the organization overall and the people that’s in the building.”

Cook was also asked what his best quality as a running back is and what he needs to work on at the next level.

“My vision,” Cook said, in terms of his best attribute. “It puts me in position to make plays and to change the scoreboard and stuff like that.

“Going to the next level, I can definitely pass pro better and protect the quarterback better.”

When asked to compare himself to another NFL running back, he said a healthy Jamaal Charles. Charles, of course, played under Eagles head coach Doug Pederson while he was the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs.