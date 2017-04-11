Tony Romo Is A Dallas Maverick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tony Romo is a officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
Before joining CBS’ broadcast team, Romo will suit up for the Mavericks in their season finale on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets wearing No. 9. While he won’t play in the game, the former Cowboys quarterback participated in this morning’s shootaround and will also partake in pregame warmups and sit on the bench.
Former NBA player Caron Butler played high school basketball with Romo and said he “could have easily been a professional basketball player.”
The Mavs host the Nuggets tonight at 8:30pm.