⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole Closes 17th St. from Walnut to Locust  | Real-Time Traffic 

Tony Romo Is A Dallas Maverick

April 11, 2017 12:13 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tony Romo is a officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

Related: Tony Romo Joins Jim Nantz For NFL On CBS

Before joining CBS’ broadcast team, Romo will suit up for the Mavericks in their season finale on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets wearing No. 9. While he won’t play in the game, the former Cowboys quarterback participated in this morning’s shootaround and will also partake in pregame warmups and sit on the bench.

Former NBA player Caron Butler played high school basketball with Romo and said he “could have easily been a professional basketball player.”

The Mavs host the Nuggets tonight at 8:30pm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia