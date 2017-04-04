Tony Romo Joins Jim Nantz For NFL On CBS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tony Romo is going directly from the gridiron to the broadcast booth and from the Dallas Cowboys to CBS.

Romo will team with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on the lead announce team for The NFL ON CBS on Sunday afternoons and Thursday Night Football, replacing Phil Simms.

I guess it's time to start dressing up. #CBS pic.twitter.com/GseSRiyNOo — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) April 4, 2017

Romo, who turns 37 in April, has played in just five games over the past two seasons due to back and collarbone injuries.

“Tony has been one of the NFL’s biggest stars for the past decade; and we are thrilled to welcome him to CBS Sports,” said CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus. “He will bring the same passion, enthusiasm and knowledge that he displayed on the field to the broadcast booth. He brings a fresh and insightful perspective to our viewers having just stepped off the field. We know Tony will quickly develop into a terrific analyst, and alongside Jim Nantz, will become a must listen for fans each week.”

“When you think about the NFL, two of the most iconic brands are the Dallas Cowboys and CBS Sports,” said Romo. “Going from one legendary team to another as I begin the next phase of my career is a dream come true. I have always known that once my playing career was over I wanted to become a broadcaster. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to work with Jim as I learn the craft and convey to fans my passion for this great game.”

The full list of NFL ON CBS announce teams for the 2017-18 season will be released later this summer.

Romo reached four Pro Bowls in 13 seasons with the Cowboys. In 127 regular season career starts, Romo is 78-49 with 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns, and 117 interceptions. He has a career completion percentage of 65.3.