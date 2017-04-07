Syrians in Pennsylvania to protest US airstrikes 

April 7, 2017 4:30 PM

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Members of a large Syrian Christian community in eastern Pennsylvania are planning to rally in opposition to the U.S. airstrikes in Syria.

Dr. Khaldoun Makhoul, a Syrian-born physician who immigrated to the United States 23 years ago, is the organizer of Friday afternoon’s rally in Allentown.

The city has one of the nation’s largest Syrian populations. They are mostly Christian and support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Makhoul says President Donald Trump made “totally and completely the wrong decision” by authorizing the missile attack on a Syrian air base in response to a deadly chemical weapons attack that U.S. officials blame on the Syrian government.

Makhoul and other Syrians in Allentown assert that civilians were exposed to chemical weapons from a rebel arsenal hit by Syrian warplanes.

