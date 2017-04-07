Syrian-American Living In Pennsylvania: ‘The U.S. Is Targeting The Wrong People’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Many Syrians living in the United States watched from a television set after the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base Thursday night.

The strike on the government is in retaliation for the chemical weapons attack on civilians earlier in the week.

“Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the air field in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched,” President Trump said during short remarks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago. “It is in this vital national security of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.”

Sarmad Assali, who lives in Allentown, Pennsylvania, made news a few months ago when her family was blocked from coming to the United States because of President Trump’s travel ban.

President Trump Launches Military Strike Against Syria

She says she supports President Assad in Syria, and continues to believe the nerve gas is the work of ISIS.

“My heart is pumping really, really fast,” Assail tells CBS3. “I am very, very angry. Very angry as to what’s happening right now. I am very afraid for Syria,” she said.

Assali believes the United States is targeting the wrong people.

“The nerve gases were used by ISIS to make more weapons to kill our people…[The United States is] targeting the wrong people.”

Assali tells CBS3’s David Spunt that what happened Thursday was too sudden. She urges the United States to slow things down.

President Trump is urging civilized nations to join the United States in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria

“As a result, the refugee crisis continues to deepen and the region continues to destabilize, threatening the United States and its allies,” Trump said. “Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types.”