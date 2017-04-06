FLOOD WATCH: THREAT OF HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS | LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

The Dom Giordano Show: Councilman Shawn Ludwig | April 6

April 6, 2017 11:57 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Chemical attack in Syria.

9:10-Ron Paul accusing the Syrian attack of being a “false flag.” 

9:25-Ivanka Trump asked about her being “complicit with what’s happening in the white house.”

9:35-The next Speaker Series event with Governor John Kasich.

9:40-The Chamber of Commerce suing the city of Philadelphia over wage equity.

9:50-Rep. Nunes stepping aside from the Russian  investigation. 

10:00-Barrington, NJ councilman, Shawn Ludwig, joined discussing the “no home for hate” lawn signs.

10:35-President Trump defends Bill O’Reilly.

10:50-New Scripps spelling bee rules to prevent ties.

11:00-FDA head nominee, Scott Gottlieb saying the opioid crisis is as serious as ebola and zika.

11:35-Poll showing that most Americans opposes funding the border wall.

 

