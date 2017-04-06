The Dom Giordano Show: Councilman Shawn Ludwig | April 6

9:00-Chemical attack in Syria.
9:10-Ron Paul accusing the Syrian attack of being a “false flag.”
9:25-Ivanka Trump asked about her being “complicit with what’s happening in the white house.”
9:35-The next Speaker Series event with Governor John Kasich.
9:40-The Chamber of Commerce suing the city of Philadelphia over wage equity.
9:50-Rep. Nunes stepping aside from the Russian investigation.
10:00-Barrington, NJ councilman, Shawn Ludwig, joined discussing the “no home for hate” lawn signs.
10:35-President Trump defends Bill O’Reilly.
10:50-New Scripps spelling bee rules to prevent ties.
11:00-FDA head nominee, Scott Gottlieb saying the opioid crisis is as serious as ebola and zika.
11:35-Poll showing that most Americans opposes funding the border wall.