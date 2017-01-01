WPHT Speaker Series

Join Dom Giordano as he hosts author Roger Stone for discussion of his latest book The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution. This Speaker Series event will take place at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman in Pitman, NJ on Wednesday, February 15th at 7pm.  Tickets are $26.00 and include a copy The Making of the President 2016. For tickets CLICK HERE!

Previous Events:

anncoulterposttitle jh092316 WPHT Speaker Series

Chris Stigall interviews Ann Coulter


EricBollingPost1_JH070116

Chris Stigall interviews Eric Bolling

ThorTile_POST_JH061616

Dom Giordano interviews Brad Thor

PennyNanceTile_Post

Chris Stigall interviews Penny Nance

JeffreyLordTilePOST_JH022416

Rich Zeoli interviews Jeffrey Lord

McCaul_Post_Tile_JH020116

Dom Giordano interviews Chairman Michael McCaul

Gutfeld_Tile_post

Rich Zeoli interviews Greg Gutfeld

TayaFeastTile_JH_122215

Dom Giordano interviews Taya Kyle at the 2015 Feast of Seven Fishes

AnnCoutlerEvent_Post

Chris Stigall interviews Ann Coulter

RandPaulPostTile_JH052015_620x250

Dom Giordano interviews Rand Paul


Taya_Post

Dom Giordano interviews Taya Kyle

ReaperTile_POST-rev

Rich Zeoli interviews Nicholas Irving

Nagl_POST_Tile

Chris Stigall interviews Lt. Col. John Nagl (ret.)

HuckabeeEvent_PostTile

Dom Giordano interviews Mike Huckabee

RayDidingerEvent_postTile

Ray Didinger interviewed by Chris Stigall

sharyls tile_POST2

Sharyl Attkisson interviewed by Chris Stigall

Cruz POST

Sen. Ted Cruz speaks to the audience followed by a Q&A session with Chris Stigall

Manion Tile POST

Dom Giordano interview Col. Tom Manion, author of Brothers Forever

Santorum Post

Dom Giordano Rick Santorum Speaker Series Audio

AmericaPostTile-3

Dom Giordano & Dinesh Disouza Audio form America Movie Screening

LynneCheneyTile_PostEvent

Lynne Cheney & Chris Stigall Audio
Chris & Lynne Cheney discuss the constant scrutiny of speech that we face today

Lynne Cheney talks about Philadelphia’s significance in American history

What would James Madison say is the greatest threat to country’s ability to survive and progress in 2014?

AllenwestPostTile

Allen West & Dom Giordano Audio
Dom Giordano hosts Speaker Series Event with Allen West on April 3, 2014

DeMint POST

Jim DeMint with Chris Stigall Audio
Chris Stigall asks Sen. Jim DeMint about the future of federalism and why it’s so key to his book:

The Daily Show is key to millennial’s for their news, can conservatives bring their message into the lion’s den?

Is Harry Reid clinically insane? Jim DeMint’s reaction will surprise you:

