WPHT Speaker Series

Join Dom Giordano as he hosts author Roger Stone for discussion of his latest book The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution. This Speaker Series event will take place at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman in Pitman, NJ on Wednesday, February 15th at 7pm. Tickets are $26.00 and include a copy The Making of the President 2016. For tickets CLICK HERE!
Previous Events:
Chris Stigall interviews Ann Coulter
Chris Stigall interviews Eric Bolling
Dom Giordano interviews Brad Thor
Chris Stigall interviews Penny Nance
Rich Zeoli interviews Jeffrey Lord
Dom Giordano interviews Chairman Michael McCaul
Rich Zeoli interviews Greg Gutfeld
Dom Giordano interviews Taya Kyle at the 2015 Feast of Seven Fishes
Chris Stigall interviews Ann Coulter
Dom Giordano interviews Rand Paul
Dom Giordano interviews Taya Kyle
Rich Zeoli interviews Nicholas Irving
Chris Stigall interviews Lt. Col. John Nagl (ret.)
Dom Giordano interviews Mike Huckabee
Ray Didinger interviewed by Chris Stigall
Sharyl Attkisson interviewed by Chris Stigall
Sen. Ted Cruz speaks to the audience followed by a Q&A session with Chris Stigall
Dom Giordano interview Col. Tom Manion, author of Brothers Forever
Dom Giordano Rick Santorum Speaker Series Audio
Dom Giordano & Dinesh Disouza Audio form America Movie Screening
Lynne Cheney & Chris Stigall Audio
Chris & Lynne Cheney discuss the constant scrutiny of speech that we face today
Lynne Cheney talks about Philadelphia’s significance in American history
What would James Madison say is the greatest threat to country’s ability to survive and progress in 2014?
Allen West & Dom Giordano Audio
Dom Giordano hosts Speaker Series Event with Allen West on April 3, 2014
Jim DeMint with Chris Stigall Audio
Chris Stigall asks Sen. Jim DeMint about the future of federalism and why it’s so key to his book:
The Daily Show is key to millennial’s for their news, can conservatives bring their message into the lion’s den?
Is Harry Reid clinically insane? Jim DeMint’s reaction will surprise you: