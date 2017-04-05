Woman Not Stung After Thousands Of Bees Drop From Hive On Her Head

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (CBS) — A homeowner isn’t hurt after a swarm of bees falls right on her head.

Thousands of bees dropped on top of April Collins’ head.

She was in her front yard in The Village, Oklahoma, with a beekeeper trying to take down a beehive, when the bees came out.

Collins wasn’t wearing any protection, but she wasn’t stung.

“I don’t know if it’s the vibe or what,” Collins said.

The beekeeper, however, wasn’t as lucky.

“I did get at least three stings this morning, that’s the way it goes,” said Ron the beekeeper. “Usually the bees are swarming like this are looking for a new home, so they’re not necessarily aggressive like if you go into their hive.”

The bees are getting a new home in the beekeeper’s backyard.

