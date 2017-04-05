Cops: Inmate Escapes From Bathroom Inside Police Station

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (CBS) — A man is back in police custody in Florida after making a run for it.
Officers say Michael Caruso escaped from a bathroom inside the Orange City Police Department building.
Caruso is accused of stealing from a Kohl’s department store and now he’s facing more charges.
While in custody, police say Caruso smashed a hole in the bathroom’s ceiling, shimmied into the attic, removed a fan and escaped.
His run from the law was a short one.
Police caught up to Caruso minutes later while he was trying to break into a nearby house.