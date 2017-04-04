Zeoli Show Log 04.04.17

3pm- Andrew McCarthy, writer at NationalReview.com, calls in to discuss his newest article “Susan Rice’s White House Unmasking: A Watergate-style Scandal.”
3:20pm- CNN’s Don Lemon says that he will not push the Susan Rice story because it’s a fake scandal and a distraction from Trump’s wiretap tweets.
3:25pm- MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell interviewed former Obama administration NSA adviser, Susan Rice, about allegations that she unmasked Trump officials in intelligence reports and then disseminated the information.
3:35pm- Prior to the presidential election, Evelyn Farkas, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense in the Obama administration, predicted a Trump victory would lead to a quick impeachment.
3:50pm- Mayor Jim Kenney made a rare appearance on 1210 WPHT.
4pm- Writer Marc Theissen believes democrats are on the verge of creating an unprecedented showdown over Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the Supreme Court.
4:40pm- Jake Tapper mocked Jared Kushner’s role within the Trump administration.
4:50pm- Black Lives Matter has banned white people from their meetings in Philadelphia.
5pm- Sen. Rand Paul believes Susan Rice needs to be subpoenaed.
5:10pm- Noam Chomsky suggested that Trump may stage terrorist attacks.
5:40pm- On yesterday’s episode of The View, Joy Behar said Donald Trump is nuts and needs to be removed from office.