News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 4

April 4, 2017 8:43 AM
Chris reviewed his disappointing finish in his NCAA Tournament bracket pool, reports that Obama Administration official Susan Rice was behind the unmasking of General Michael Flynn and the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. He spoke with Brandon Finnigan from Decision Desk HQ about Pennsylvania voting data from the 2016 presidential election and  Joe Bastardi from Weather Bell about the roll back of EPA regulations and impact of humans on climate change.

6:00 North Carolina beat Gonzaga to win the NCAA Tournament.

6:19 Fox News says Obama Administration official Susan Rice was behind the unmasking of General Michael Flynn.

6:35 What’s Trending: Impeach Trump, Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, The President Show, Jon Gosselin

7:00 Delaware Senator Chris Coons discussed the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

7:20 Chris talks with Brandon Finnigan from Decision Desk HQ about Pennsylvania voting data from the 2016 presidential election.

7:47 Former District Attorney Lynn Abraham and Attorney Richard Sprague are suing for Seth Williams to resign following the filing of corruption charges.

8:00 The Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 to open the 2017 season.

8:20 Chris talks with Joe Bastardi from Weather Bell about the roll back of EPA regulations and impact of humans on climate change.

8:35 What’s Trending: Hug a news anchor day, Shrek 5, Justin Trudeau

