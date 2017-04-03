Jon Gosselin Plays April Fools’ Joke On Media By Not Stripping At Atlantic City Club

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — It turns out Jon Gosselin actually didn’t strip at his Atlantic City gig on April 1 because it was a big April Fools’ joke on the media.

Sometime last month, flyers featuring the former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” reality star started circulating the internet. The flyers featured Gosselin’s picture along with the name of the “Untamed Male Revue,” which is an all male burlesque show at the Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City.

According to the site, Gosselin would be making his debut at the club on April 1 — also his 40th birthday. He even promoted the event on his social media and said he was “an integral part of the show,” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

But on April 1, Gosselin showed up but never actually stripped! Instead, he released a video on Facebook where he claims he broke the internet and suggested the whole “stripping” thing was just a joke on the media — which he doesn’t seem to like that much.

“Hi, I’m Jon Gosselin and I just broke the Internet and I messed with the media a little bit. So, guys, everyone wants to know why I did this. Well, let me tell you a little bit about myself. ” explained Gosselin in the Facebook video. “I’ve been under media scrutiny for a good part of my life, 10 years, and with filming in the media, and doing all those things it’s an editor’s decision on how I’m portrayed.”

“Why did I do this? I’ll tell you why, because I wanted to give myself the best 40th birthday present ever. I wanted my family and friends to be there, and why not have a huge party in an amazing venue?” he said.

Gosselin went on to explain that he never specifically mentioned “stripping” in promoting the appearance and that the Untamed Male Revue is a “choreographed male burlesque show” and “not a strip club.”

He said the whole thing was just a “social experiment” and he’s glad to see planet Earth still cares about him.

“Stay tuned for more in 2017. There is a lot more to come,” said Gosselin.

Oh yeah, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to his favorite charity — St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.