‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ Reality Star To Make Debut As Stripper At Atlantic City Nightclub

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 reality star Jon Gosselin will reportedly be making his debut as a stripper at an Atlantic City nightclub next month.

Gosselin has joined the Untamed Male Revue, which operates on weekends out of Dusk Nightclub at Caesars Atlantic City, according to the Untamed website.

No plans next weekend? Check it out, my big debut…? AC, Caesars, Dusk, untamed, Saturday April 1st! https://t.co/Qz1UhhSdpv pic.twitter.com/KsnpQrK0Bv — Jon Gosselin (@jgosselin10) March 23, 2017

According to reports, Gosselin has been working in the city as a DJ and promoter.

“I’m an integral part of the show,” Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight. “Being part of something is a blessing.”

But when asked if stripping was something he ever imagined himself doing, he responded, “No way!”

Jon & Kate Plus 8 which chronicled the adventures of Gosselin, his then-wife, and their many children, ran from 2007 to 2009, after which the show’s name was changed to “Kate Plus 8,” reflecting the Pennsylvania couple’s divorce.

Doors for Untamed Male Revue open 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Dusk.

Tickets are $25 Fridays and $40 Saturdays. For more information, call 609-345-3875 or visit menuntamed.com.

The 39-year-old’s first show will be April 1.