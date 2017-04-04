Lawrence Hockey Association And Nassau Hockey League Merge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Lawrence Hockey Association and the Nassau Hockey League have completed the merger process forming the Lawrence Nassau Hockey Association, a single entity.

The new league will offer hockey for all ages and skill levels, as top level players will have the opportunity to participate in the New Jersey Youth Hockey League as a member of the Lawrence Flames.

Players will have the ability to start the Learn-to-Play and Learn-to-Skate level. The current Learn-to-Play session, in association with the New Jersey Devils, generated 60 first time hockey players.

“Over the years, Nassau represented a way for kids just starting to learn to play hockey, and those who wanted a more recreational approach to the game, to have a place to play,” said president of the Nassau Hockey League Mike Zammit. “Over the past number of years, as talent at the program evolved, Nassau started to play more teams at the travel level, thus making a merger with the Lawrence Flames a logical approach to continuing to offer a top-quality program.”

“A quality feeder and development program is key to the development of our future talent, and the Learn-To-Play and In-House talent will feed into the Travel programs, ensuring a high-quality hockey program for families for generations to come,” said president of the Lawrence Hockey Associate, Kathleen Preziosis.

Tryouts will start the week of April 3rd. Players wishing to join the Lawrence Nassau Hockey Association can go to www.lawrenceflames.org.