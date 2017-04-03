Local Golfer Trevor Sikorski Finishes T-6th In Drive, Chip, & Putt Finals

April 3, 2017 1:27 PM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local golfer Trevor Sikorski competed and placed sixth in the boys age 7-9 division of the Drive, Chip, & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Course this weekend.

Sikorski, 8, from West Grove, PA, reached the finals as one of the top 80 young golfers in the country. He finished with a score of 15, 10 points behind winner Carter Gaede from Manhattan Beach, California. You can see the full scoreboard here

Sikorski aspires to be a professional golfer and also enjoys ice hockey, mountain biking, and football.

