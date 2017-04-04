Bensalem Police Asking For Public’s Help To Identify Elderly Woman With Dementia

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — The Bensalem Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an elderly woman who suffers from dementia.
Police say the unidentified woman got on the No. 14 SEPTA bus at the Frankford Terminal in Philadelphia around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.
The woman did not exit the bus at the Neshaminy Mall and asked the driver to take her home, but wasn’t able to provide any additional information.
Police say the woman said her name was Judy Rets, but this cannot yet be confirmed.
The woman is currently being treated at Aria Torresdale Hospital.
If anyone can help identify the woman, please contact Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.