Bensalem Police Asking For Public’s Help To Identify Elderly Woman With Dementia

April 4, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Bensalem Township Police Department

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — The Bensalem Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an elderly woman who suffers from dementia.

Police say the unidentified woman got on the No. 14 SEPTA bus at the Frankford Terminal in Philadelphia around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Cops: Man Threatens To Set 7-Eleven Employee On Fire During Robbery

The woman did not exit the bus at the Neshaminy Mall and asked the driver to take her home, but wasn’t able to provide any additional information.

Police say the woman said her name was Judy Rets, but this cannot yet be confirmed.

The woman is currently being treated at Aria Torresdale Hospital.

If anyone can help identify the woman, please contact Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia