SEPTA Police Release First Report On Impact Of Body Cameras

April 3, 2017 3:29 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Body Cameras, Kristen Johanson, KYW Newsradio, Septa, Septa Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Transit Police have worn body cameras for more than a year now. On Monday, officials released an audit on the first six months of the initiative — and how they can make it better.

The audit looked at nearly 14,000 videos taken from January to June of 2016.

“Response to resistant incidents are down, offender injuries are down,” said Chief Tom Nestel, “and complaints logged against police officers are down.”

Nestel says they targeted areas of improvement, like camera placement — and officers simply remembering to turn it on.

READ: Philly Police Officer Step Dances Her Way Into The Hearts Of Some Local Kids

“Officers are being advised when they forget, and eventually if they don’t change their behavior, discipline will occur.” Nestel said.

Overall, he says it’s been a helpful way for people on both sides of the lens.

“It’s not an unusual circumstance when I get a review file that says the body-worn camera video exonerates the officer of any wrong doing,” Nestel said.

The police are using the videos for both investigative and training purposes.

More from Kristen Johanson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia