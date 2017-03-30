Philly Police Officer Step Dances Her Way Into The Hearts Of Some Local Kids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer and more than a dozen middle school students held a special performance they have been working on for more than six months — part of a new initiative to foster relationships between police and the community they serve.

Kids from Saint Martin de Porres Independence Mission School and a cop from the 22nd district put together a step dance routine for their family and friends.

Officer Carmela Fortune said, “I learned at the same pace that they learned.”

Fortune is with the Police Youth Alliance which fosters relationships between officers and kids in the community, through various activities.

“We got in trouble together, we did planks together — anything they had to go through, I had to go through,” said Fortune.

12-year-old Robert says they now have a friend for life.

“It was just all smiles, we had so much fun,” said Robert.

13-year-old Zaire said, “First I didn’t really like police officers, but once I met her, it kind of changed my view. So, I really like her a lot.”

“I made 14 or 15 new friends, that weren’t my kids, but are like my kids,” said Fortune.