Police Arrest 2 Suspects In Shooting Death Of Teen Boy At Chinese Restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested two suspects in the shooting death of a teenage boy at a Chinese restaurant in North Philadelphia.
Police arrested 18-year-old Christopher Southerland and 19-year-old Tymear Johnson in the shooting death of 13-year-old Khiseer Davis-Papther.
The shooting happened on March 10 at the takeout restaurant on the 2000 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.
Teen Boy Dies After Being Shot Inside Chinese Restaurant
Authorities arrived to find Khiseer suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.
The victim was rushed to Temple Hospital in extremely critical condition. He was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, but succumbed to his injuries on March 19.
Southerland and Johnson have been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.