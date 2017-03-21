Teen Boy Dies After Being Shot Inside Chinese Restaurant

March 21, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: North Philadelphia, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Police say 13-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head inside of a Chinese restaurant in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on Friday, March 10 at the takeout restaurant on the 2000 block of W. Hunting Park Avenue.

Authorities arrived to find Khiseer Davis-Papther unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was rushed to Temple Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, March 19.

So far, there have been no arrests and a motive is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia