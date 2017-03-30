SI Mock Draft Has Eagles Selecting A Familiar Linebacker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’ve heard all the potential name for the Eagles at No. 14 in the first-round.
Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey, Mike Williams, Corey Davis, Gareon Conley, Tre’Davious White, Teez Tabor, among others.
But one name we haven’t heard attached to the Eagles at No. 14 is Temple linebacker Haason Reddick, until now. In SI.com’s latest mock draft, the Eagles take Reddick with the 14th overall pick.
Reddick “could pair with Jordan Hicks to form an exciting, young LB duo,” SI.com’s Chris Burke writes.
Reddick, 22, is a 6-1, 240-pound defensive end/linebacker. He ran a 4.52 at the NFL Combine with a 36.5 vertical jump and a 133.0 inch broad jump. The Camden native recorded 65 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, and one fumble recovery in 14 games as a senior at Temple last season.