Union’s Herbers Get Ready for DC; Pulisic Shines For US National Team 

March 29, 2017 9:12 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The Philadelphia Union return to action this weekend against one of their biggest rivals, and the KYW Philly Soccer Show has it all for you. KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio talk with Union forward Fabian Herbers.

The second year player, who lead the team in assists last year as a rookie, talks about the Union’s season so far.  The forward from Germany says he feels team has played well so far despite that fact they have yet to pick up their first win, recording 2 draws and a loss so far.

The Union face off against the always tough DC United this Saturday in the nation’s capital.

Then, Greg and Mike shift gears to the US National Team.  The US had two crucial World Cup qualifiers, their first since the return of head coach Bruce Arena.  They won the first in spectacular fashion, 6-0, against Honduras in San Jose and battled to a 1-1 draw in Panama.  And in both games, 18-year-old Christian Pulisic was the shining star.  The Hershey native is cementing his r

