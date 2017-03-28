8th Annual RMHC Telethon: Details | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos | Call 1-844-977-CBS3 To Donate

Frank Martin: ‘Kids Haven’t Changed, We’ve Changed’

March 28, 2017 9:14 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Frank Martin’s quote has gone viral.

Related: Final 4: Oregon, UNC, South Carolina, Gonzaga

After the 51-year-old head coach improbably led his seventh seeded South Carolina Gamecocks to their first ever Final Four this weekend, he spoke about today’s youth.

Martin’s quote has made its way around the internet in today’s social media era, being shared by thousands of people who agree with Martin.

Martin’s Gamecocks will take on Gonzaga in the Final Four on Saturday evening. South Carolina is 6.5 point underdogs.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia