Frank Martin: ‘Kids Haven’t Changed, We’ve Changed’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Frank Martin’s quote has gone viral.
Related: Final 4: Oregon, UNC, South Carolina, Gonzaga
After the 51-year-old head coach improbably led his seventh seeded South Carolina Gamecocks to their first ever Final Four this weekend, he spoke about today’s youth.
Martin’s quote has made its way around the internet in today’s social media era, being shared by thousands of people who agree with Martin.
Martin’s Gamecocks will take on Gonzaga in the Final Four on Saturday evening. South Carolina is 6.5 point underdogs.