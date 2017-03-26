Final 4: Oregon, UNC, South Carolina, Gonzaga

March 26, 2017 8:05 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The North Carolina Tarheels punched their ticket to the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, knocking off the Kentucky Wildcats 75-73 in the NCAA South Regional Final.

UNC’s Luke Maye sealed the deal with a long jumper that swished through the net with only a third of a second remaining.

The Tarheels will play Oregon, the No. 3 seed in the Midwest, on Saturday for a shot to play in the Finals on April 3.

On the other side of the bracket, the Gonzaga Bulldogs will play the underdog South Carolina Gamecocks, the lowest seed — No. 7 in the East — to survive this far.

The Bulldogs and Tarheels are both No. 1 seeds.

