City Hall Artwork Aims To Highlight Importance Of Jury Duty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re at City Hall thinking of ways to get out of jury duty, some new artwork may make you think twice.
The court system has unveiled the design of a mural that’s going up in Room 195, the room where jurors report for civil cases.
“The artwork is going in the main assembly room on three adjoining walls,” said artist Nathaniel Lee from Mural Arts Philadelphia. “And it continues the same storyline across those three walls.”
Lee says his work shows a group of Philadelphians, Lady Justice and jurors in a jury box. He says it’s meant to show the Seventh Amendment right to a trial by jury, and to show the importance of community and service.
The mural is expected to be finished by October.