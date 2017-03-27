Special Ceremony Helps Philly Get Early Start To Jazz Appreciation Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — National Jazz Appreciation Month is just a few days away and things are getting an early start in Philadelphia with an event celebrating a special guest.

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ band director John Batiste was honored at City Hall on Monday morning for his music and the outreach work he has done in Philadelphia with the first ever Benny Golson Award, named after the iconic jazz musician from Philadelphia.

“Benny Golson is someone you think of when you are trying to aspire to be in jazz,” Batiste said. “To be honored in his name, I’m thrilled.”

The morning also marked an early kick off to National Jazz Appreciation Month — which officially starts in April.

“Philly Celebrates Jazz is a month-long event,” said City of Philadelphia Cultural Officer Kelly Lee. “We have more than 200 jazz events throughout the city.”

Lee says their month of events has a little bit of something for everyone.

“We have live jazz performances, concerts, and movies about jazz,” she said. “We are offering jazz tap lessons and jazz workshops.

