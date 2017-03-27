Special Ceremony Helps Philly Get Early Start To Jazz Appreciation Month

March 27, 2017 3:23 PM By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Jazz, Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — National Jazz Appreciation Month is just a few days away and things are getting an early start in Philadelphia with an event celebrating a special guest.

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ band director John Batiste was honored at City Hall on Monday morning for his music and the outreach work he has done in Philadelphia with the first ever Benny Golson Award, named after the iconic jazz musician from Philadelphia.

“Benny Golson is someone you think of when you are trying to aspire to be in jazz,” Batiste said. “To be honored in his name, I’m thrilled.”

READ: Property Reassessment Coming Soon To Delaware County

The morning also marked an early kick off to National Jazz Appreciation Month — which officially starts in April.

“Philly Celebrates Jazz is a month-long event,” said  City of Philadelphia Cultural Officer Kelly Lee. “We have more than 200 jazz events throughout the city.”

Lee says their month of events has a little bit of something for everyone.

“We have live jazz performances, concerts, and movies about jazz,” she said. “We are offering jazz tap lessons and jazz workshops.

Click here for more information on Jazz Appreciation Month.

More from Justin Udo
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia