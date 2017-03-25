Police: Text Message Foils Burglary In Northeast Philadelphia

March 25, 2017 11:30 AM By Dan Wing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a text message sent from a home security system helped officers arrest five people who were robbing a home in the Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday at a home along the 7700 block of Revere Street.

Police say the homeowner was sent a text alert and connected to his home surviellance system video feed from his phone. Police responded to the home and saw two people leaving the residence. One of them was carrying a TV, which was dropped before the suspect got into a waiting SUV, while the other suspect ran off on foot.

Officers followed the vehicle until it crashed into a parked car at Hartnel Avenue and Fairfield Street, where four people were taken into custody. The other suspect who took off on foot was also arrested.

The four male suspects and one female accomplice are now facing charges.

The stolen goods were recovered.

